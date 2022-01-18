Thore Cash (TCH) Price Hits $0.0003 on Major Exchanges

Thore Cash (CURRENCY:TCH) traded down 1.6% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on January 18th. One Thore Cash coin can currently be purchased for $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Thore Cash has traded 2% lower against the dollar. Thore Cash has a market capitalization of $13,956.18 and approximately $153,689.00 worth of Thore Cash was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Thore Cash Profile

Thore Cash (CRYPTO:TCH) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 15th, 2018. Thore Cash’s total supply is 111,111,111 coins and its circulating supply is 55,056,178 coins. Thore Cash’s official website is www.thorecash.com/thorecash.html . Thore Cash’s official Twitter account is @Thr_Official

According to CryptoCompare, “Thorecash makes crypto-lending and investments accessible to the masses, cuts the red-tape. Thore platform simply aims to interconnect the $1 billion Crypto assets fractured across the world of crypto. The ThoreCash network is a blockchain purpose-designed for investments. It aims to connect fundraisers to investors with similar goals. And, the use of a distributed ledger system ensures a permanent record of lending and borrowing interactions on the platform. “

Thore Cash Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Thore Cash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Thore Cash should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Thore Cash using one of the exchanges listed above.

