Throne (THN) Trading Up 6.8% This Week

Throne (CURRENCY:THN) traded 17.1% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on January 18th. During the last week, Throne has traded 6.8% higher against the dollar. Throne has a total market cap of $195.18 million and approximately $921,080.00 worth of Throne was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Throne coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.50 or 0.00001187 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Throne alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002364 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00001776 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.14 or 0.00059388 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $29.43 or 0.00069533 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,154.00 or 0.07451886 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42,299.97 or 0.99941192 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.52 or 0.00067393 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.24 or 0.00007661 BTC.

Throne Profile

Throne’s total supply is 1,974,198,687 coins and its circulating supply is 388,584,354 coins. Throne’s official Twitter account is @throneNFT

Throne Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Throne directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Throne should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Throne using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Throne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Throne and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.