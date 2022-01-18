Thunder Token Price Hits $0.0094 on Top Exchanges (TT)

Thunder Token (CURRENCY:TT) traded 5.2% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on January 18th. During the last week, Thunder Token has traded 3.4% higher against the US dollar. One Thunder Token coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0094 or 0.00000022 BTC on exchanges. Thunder Token has a market cap of $77.02 million and approximately $6.48 million worth of Thunder Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Thunder Token

Thunder Token (TT) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It launched on January 1st, 2018. Thunder Token’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 8,180,337,300 coins. Thunder Token’s official Twitter account is @ThunderProtocol . Thunder Token’s official website is www.thundercore.com . The Reddit community for Thunder Token is /r/thundertoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Thunder Token is medium.com/thunderofficial

According to CryptoCompare, “ThunderCore is an Ethereum Virtual Machine (EVM) compliant blockchain. Tokens based on the ERC-20 standard can be minted and deployed on ThunderCore. ThunderCore is its own blockchain with its own native cryptocurrency. It is EVM-compatible with throughput of 1,200+ TPS, sub-second confirmation times, and low gas costs—making it quick and easy for DApps to deploy and scale. Consensus Nodes complete a single round of voting to confirm transactions in under a second. The accelerator, a DDoS-resilient distributed system, coordinates the network of consensus nodes. “

Thunder Token Coin Trading

