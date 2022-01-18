Tidewater Inc. (NYSE:TDW) Short Interest Update

Tidewater Inc. (NYSE:TDW) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 430,000 shares, a decline of 32.7% from the December 15th total of 638,500 shares. Currently, 1.1% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 115,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.7 days.

Shares of NYSE TDW traded up $0.21 on Tuesday, hitting $12.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 360,897 shares, compared to its average volume of 138,036. Tidewater has a 12-month low of $9.14 and a 12-month high of $15.92. The stock has a market cap of $513.10 million, a P/E ratio of -4.26 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.30.

Tidewater (NYSE:TDW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.58) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.56) by ($0.02). Tidewater had a negative net margin of 33.63% and a negative return on equity of 14.42%. The business had revenue of $92.40 million during the quarter.

In related news, Director Kenneth H. Traub acquired 5,682 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $11.76 per share, with a total value of $66,820.32. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, major shareholder Robert Robotti acquired 15,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $11.68 per share, for a total transaction of $181,040.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 77,682 shares of company stock worth $850,510. Company insiders own 1.15% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Tidewater by 138.3% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,662 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 2,706 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tidewater during the second quarter valued at approximately $139,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its stake in shares of Tidewater by 101,400.0% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 12,180 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $147,000 after buying an additional 12,168 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Tidewater by 36.9% during the second quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 14,116 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $170,000 after buying an additional 3,807 shares during the period. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tidewater during the second quarter valued at approximately $188,000. 79.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tidewater Company Profile

Tidewater, Inc engages in the provision of offshore marine support and transportation services to the offshore energy industry. It includes towing of, and anchor handling for, mobile offshore drilling units; transporting supplies and personnel necessary to sustain drilling, work over and production activities; offshore construction and seismic and subsea support; and a variety of specialized services such as pipe and cable laying.

