Tiger King Market Cap Hits $7.32 Million (TKING)

Tiger King (CURRENCY:TKING) traded 9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on January 18th. One Tiger King coin can currently be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Tiger King has a market capitalization of $7.32 million and $111,180.00 worth of Tiger King was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Tiger King has traded down 10.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002360 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00001776 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $25.15 or 0.00059338 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $29.50 or 0.00069581 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3,156.26 or 0.07445373 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42,323.49 or 0.99837875 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $28.51 or 0.00067263 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.25 or 0.00007669 BTC.

Tiger King Coin Profile

Tiger King’s total supply is 710,999,305,800 coins and its circulating supply is 645,999,263,731 coins. Tiger King’s official Twitter account is @Tiger_King_Coin

Tiger King Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tiger King directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Tiger King should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Tiger King using one of the exchanges listed above.

