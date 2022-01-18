TimeScale Financial Inc. Acquires 36,998 Shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF)

TimeScale Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF) by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,508,194 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 36,998 shares during the quarter. Schwab International Equity ETF comprises 23.4% of TimeScale Financial Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. TimeScale Financial Inc. owned 0.35% of Schwab International Equity ETF worth $97,067,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. lifted its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF by 163.4% during the third quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 785 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 487 shares during the period. D Orazio & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 40,300.0% in the third quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 806 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC grew its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF by 526.7% during the 3rd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 846 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 711 shares during the period. TD Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 599.2% in the 3rd quarter. TD Capital Management LLC now owns 916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 785 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goodwin Investment Advisory lifted its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF by 68.5% in the third quarter. Goodwin Investment Advisory now owns 952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 387 shares in the last quarter.

SCHF traded down $0.46 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $38.65. 29,832 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,363,960. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $39.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.48. Schwab International Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $35.60 and a twelve month high of $40.92.

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

