TimeScale Financial Inc. Cuts Stock Position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ)

TimeScale Financial Inc. trimmed its position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ) by 14.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 35,908 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,238 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF comprises about 0.5% of TimeScale Financial Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. TimeScale Financial Inc.’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $1,948,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 10.3% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 18,300,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $999,230,000 after buying an additional 1,703,262 shares during the period. Rational Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 72.7% during the third quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 2,277,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,601,000 after acquiring an additional 958,720 shares during the period. Ferris Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the second quarter worth $34,524,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at $24,417,000. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 8.3% in the third quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,219,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,159,000 after acquiring an additional 399,577 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA SCHZ traded down $0.21 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $52.71. 63,228 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,845,540. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $53.83. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $52.92 and a 12-month high of $55.80.

