TimeScale Financial Inc. Purchases 3,557 Shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

TimeScale Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 278.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,836 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,557 shares during the period. NVIDIA accounts for approximately 0.2% of TimeScale Financial Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. TimeScale Financial Inc.’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $1,002,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Marquette Asset Management LLC boosted its position in NVIDIA by 300.0% during the 3rd quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 120 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC boosted its position in NVIDIA by 300.0% during the third quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 120 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Global Trust Asset Management LLC boosted its position in NVIDIA by 300.0% during the third quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 124 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the period. First Personal Financial Services boosted its position in NVIDIA by 366.7% during the third quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 140 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Finally, Baldrige Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 300.0% in the third quarter. Baldrige Asset Management LLC now owns 148 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 63.70% of the company’s stock.

In other NVIDIA news, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 440,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $302.17, for a total value of $132,954,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director John Dabiri sold 247 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $302.05, for a total value of $74,606.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 990,012 shares of company stock valued at $312,681,810 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 4.23% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on NVDA. Wedbush downgraded NVIDIA from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $220.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Friday, November 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on NVIDIA from $220.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on NVIDIA from $260.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Mizuho increased their price target on NVIDIA from $235.00 to $335.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on NVIDIA from $245.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $325.88.

NVIDIA stock traded down $7.76 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $261.66. The company had a trading volume of 519,249 shares, compared to its average volume of 45,986,250. The company has a current ratio of 7.14, a quick ratio of 6.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $299.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $245.17. NVIDIA Co. has a 12 month low of $115.67 and a 12 month high of $346.47. The company has a market capitalization of $654.15 billion, a PE ratio of 83.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 1.32.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.06. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 41.79% and a net margin of 33.81%. The firm had revenue of $7.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.83 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.60 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Co. will post 3.62 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd were paid a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.06%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 1st. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4.93%.

NVIDIA Company Profile

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the following segments: Graphics Processing Unit (GPU), Tegra Processor, and All Other. The GPU segment comprises of product brands, which aims specialized markets including GeForce for gamers; Quadro for designers; Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers; and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

