TimeScale Financial Inc. Purchases 787 Shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

TimeScale Financial Inc. raised its stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) by 0.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 125,811 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 787 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF comprises approximately 8.0% of TimeScale Financial Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. TimeScale Financial Inc. owned approximately 0.05% of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF worth $33,097,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Investors Research Corp raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 70.0% in the 3rd quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 4,220.0% during the 3rd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 216 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 211 shares during the period. TFC Financial Management increased its stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 93.0% during the 3rd quarter. TFC Financial Management now owns 249 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 15.4% during the 3rd quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 278 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the period. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $100,000.

iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF stock traded down $4.77 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $272.53. 51,742 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,488,770. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a 1 year low of $232.55 and a 1 year high of $292.05. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $279.98.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

