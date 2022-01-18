Tiptree (NASDAQ:TIPT) Stock Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $13.75

Tiptree Inc. (NASDAQ:TIPT) shares crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $13.75 and traded as low as $13.64. Tiptree shares last traded at $13.79, with a volume of 54,397 shares changing hands.

Separately, TheStreet cut shares of Tiptree from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st.

The stock has a market capitalization of $467.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.26 and a beta of 1.18. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.75.

Tiptree (NASDAQ:TIPT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter. Tiptree had a net margin of 4.64% and a return on equity of 14.72%. The business had revenue of $286.61 million during the quarter.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 22nd were given a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 19th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.16%. Tiptree’s dividend payout ratio is 10.74%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Tiptree by 142.4% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,615 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,536 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of Tiptree by 49.9% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,031 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 2,341 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Tiptree by 4,966.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,397 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 7,251 shares during the period. Belvedere Trading LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tiptree in the 3rd quarter worth about $161,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new stake in shares of Tiptree in the 3rd quarter worth about $102,000. 34.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tiptree Company Profile (NASDAQ:TIPT)

Tiptree, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of specialty insurance and investment management services. It operates through the following segments: Insurance, Mortgage, and Other. The Insurance segment offers specialty insurance, warranty products, and related administration services.

