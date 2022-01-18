Titan Coin (TTN) Price Reaches $0.0005 on Top Exchanges

Titan Coin (CURRENCY:TTN) traded down 6.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on January 18th. Titan Coin has a market cap of $462,182.31 and approximately $20.00 worth of Titan Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Titan Coin has traded down 42.3% against the U.S. dollar. One Titan Coin coin can now be purchased for $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

TerraUSD (UST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002363 BTC.

DeFiChain (DFI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.01 or 0.00007124 BTC.

Elastos (ELA) traded 17.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.80 or 0.00013717 BTC.

MATH (MATH) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000749 BTC.

NerveNetwork (NVT) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0353 or 0.00000083 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0951 or 0.00000225 BTC.

ILCOIN (ILC) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Max Property Group (MPG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0109 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Props Token (PROPS) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0061 or 0.00000014 BTC.

eXPerience Chain (XPC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Titan Coin

Titan Coin (CRYPTO:TTN) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

SHA-256

hashing algorithm. Titan Coin’s total supply is 910,820,150 coins. The official message board for Titan Coin is medium.com/@titanprojectsco. Titan Coin’s official Twitter account is @Titaproject and its Facebook page is accessible here. Titan Coin’s official website is titanprojects.co.

According to CryptoCompare, “Titan Coin is an experimental new kind of digital currency that enables instant payments to anyone, anywhere in the world. Titan Coin Introducing a completely new blockchain uses Hybrid POW & dynamic POS SHA 256D for its backbone of the transactions & a pos (proof of stake) system that pays pos miners dynamically. “

Titan Coin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Titan Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Titan Coin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Titan Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

