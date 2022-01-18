TokenPay Price Down 2.7% Over Last Week (TPAY)

TokenPay (CURRENCY:TPAY) traded 10.2% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on January 18th. TokenPay has a market capitalization of $1.10 million and $88,309.00 worth of TokenPay was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One TokenPay coin can now be purchased for about $0.0500 or 0.00000119 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, TokenPay has traded 2.7% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $41,977.05 or 1.00198656 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $37.44 or 0.00089378 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00001732 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.77 or 0.00006615 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $12.92 or 0.00030832 BTC.

Offshift (XFT) traded 33.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.36 or 0.00050986 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.54 or 0.00003666 BTC.

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded 13.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $260.79 or 0.00622495 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002399 BTC.

Galaxy Heroes Coin (GHC) traded down 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TokenPay Coin Profile

TokenPay (TPAY) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on November 14th, 2017. TokenPay’s total supply is 22,076,271 coins. The official message board for TokenPay is medium.com/tokenpay . TokenPay’s official website is www.tokenpay.com . TokenPay’s official Twitter account is @tokenpay and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “TPAY is a fintech product that combines blockchain, suite of wallets and a payment platform that is fully integrated into Gamecloud. The checkout system features payment integrations from 15 different gaming friendly e-wallets and credit card providers along with 16 different cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin, Ethereum and more. TokenPay is a blockchain project that incorporates Bitcoin cryptographic technology with advanced security and privacy features. Additionally, TokenPay is building out a platform that combines banking and a closed-end private exchange. This enables wider adoption of the coin via consumer and merchant services. Developing a TokenPay coin and the infrastructure to support its everyday seamless use is a crucial step. “

Buying and Selling TokenPay

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TokenPay directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade TokenPay should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy TokenPay using one of the exchanges listed above.

