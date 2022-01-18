Top Glove Co. Bhd. (OTCMKTS:TGLVY) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Top Glove Co. Bhd. (OTCMKTS:TGLVY) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 27,200 shares, a decrease of 32.7% from the December 15th total of 40,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 54,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Separately, Citigroup lowered Top Glove Co. Bhd. from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, September 20th.

Top Glove Co. Bhd. stock remained flat at $$2.30 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,789. Top Glove Co. Bhd. has a 1-year low of $1.86 and a 1-year high of $8.75. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $2.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.04.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 22nd. This represents a dividend yield of 21.19%.

Top Glove Corporation Bhd., an investment holding company, researches, develops, manufactures, and trades in gloves and rubber goods in Malaysia. The company offers medical examination, surgical, vinyl, and nitrile gloves; concentrate latex, formers, chemicals and chemical compounds, rubber dental dams, exercise bands, condoms, and rubber related products; packaging materials, boxes, and cartons; and disposable and medical face masks, engineering parts and rubber glove machinery, functional fillers, healthcare products, and homecare and personal care products.

