Top Glove Co. Bhd. (OTCMKTS:TGLVY) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Top Glove Co. Bhd. (OTCMKTS:TGLVY) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 27,200 shares, a decrease of 32.7% from the December 15th total of 40,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 54,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.
Separately, Citigroup lowered Top Glove Co. Bhd. from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, September 20th.
Top Glove Co. Bhd. stock remained flat at $$2.30 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,789. Top Glove Co. Bhd. has a 1-year low of $1.86 and a 1-year high of $8.75. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $2.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.04.
Top Glove Co. Bhd. Company Profile
Top Glove Corporation Bhd., an investment holding company, researches, develops, manufactures, and trades in gloves and rubber goods in Malaysia. The company offers medical examination, surgical, vinyl, and nitrile gloves; concentrate latex, formers, chemicals and chemical compounds, rubber dental dams, exercise bands, condoms, and rubber related products; packaging materials, boxes, and cartons; and disposable and medical face masks, engineering parts and rubber glove machinery, functional fillers, healthcare products, and homecare and personal care products.
