TORM (NASDAQ:TRMD) Sees Large Volume Increase

TORM plc (NASDAQ:TRMD) saw unusually-high trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 13,659 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 92% from the previous session’s volume of 181,080 shares.The stock last traded at $7.54 and had previously closed at $8.23.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $7.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $564.45 million, a PE ratio of -7.74 and a beta of -340.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.95.

Get TORM alerts:

TORM (NASDAQ:TRMD) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.03). TORM had a negative return on equity of 7.18% and a negative net margin of 13.80%. The business had revenue of $155.50 million for the quarter.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in TRMD. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of TORM in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $991,000. Quaero Capital S.A. increased its position in shares of TORM by 667.7% in the 3rd quarter. Quaero Capital S.A. now owns 110,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $845,000 after purchasing an additional 95,671 shares during the last quarter. AXA S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of TORM in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $256,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of TORM by 147.0% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 46,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $412,000 after purchasing an additional 27,854 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its position in shares of TORM by 112.4% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 48,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $378,000 after purchasing an additional 25,842 shares during the last quarter. 77.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TORM Company Profile (NASDAQ:TRMD)

TORM Plc engages in the ownership and operation of product tankers. The firm transports refined oil products such as gasoline, jet fuel, kerosene, naphtha and gas oil, and occasionally dirty petroleum products, such as fuel oil. The company was founded by Ditlev E. Torm and Christian Schmiegelow in 1889 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

Featured Article: Market Perform

Receive News & Ratings for TORM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TORM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.