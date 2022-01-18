Tornado Cash Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $14.73 Million (TORN)

Tornado Cash (CURRENCY:TORN) traded up 3.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on January 18th. Tornado Cash has a total market cap of $34.00 million and approximately $14.73 million worth of Tornado Cash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Tornado Cash coin can now be bought for about $30.92 or 0.00074530 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Tornado Cash has traded up 5.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Tornado Cash alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002411 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00001793 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $24.57 or 0.00059219 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.40 or 0.00068452 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,087.75 or 0.07443292 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $41,374.57 or 0.99736950 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $27.77 or 0.00066937 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.19 or 0.00007687 BTC.

Tornado Cash Coin Profile

Tornado Cash’s launch date was December 18th, 2020. Tornado Cash’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,099,795 coins. Tornado Cash’s official Twitter account is @TornadoCash

According to CryptoCompare, “Tornado Cash is completely decentralized, controlled and governed by its community. By acquiring TORN tokens, users can participate by voting on governance proposals and weighing in on the evolution of the protocol. “

Tornado Cash Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tornado Cash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Tornado Cash should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Tornado Cash using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Tornado Cash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Tornado Cash and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.