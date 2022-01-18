Tornado Trading 4.1% Lower This Week (TCORE)

Tornado (CURRENCY:TCORE) traded 3.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on January 18th. One Tornado coin can now be bought for approximately $55.22 or 0.00133168 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Tornado has a total market capitalization of $331,325.80 and approximately $123.00 worth of Tornado was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Tornado has traded 4.1% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Tornado alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002412 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00001791 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $24.56 or 0.00059239 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.40 or 0.00068482 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,089.92 or 0.07451492 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $41,532.18 or 1.00157001 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $27.76 or 0.00066938 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.20 or 0.00007708 BTC.

Tornado Coin Profile

Tornado’s total supply is 6,000 coins. Tornado’s official Twitter account is @tornadofinance . The official website for Tornado is tornado.finance

According to CryptoCompare, “TCORE Vault is a Deflationary farming model forked from CORE, with an improved code. 20% of Total TCORE supply allocated on LGE for Liquidity is locked and earns TCORE tokens from the vault when users lock their LP tokens. LGE Contributors received TCORE tokens of equal value to their contribution (They received LP tokens + $TCORE tokens for their support). The TCORE Vaults earn a 1.5% fee from any Uniswap sell order and any transaction. TCORE Pools earn from profit strategy contracts to earn interest. “

Buying and Selling Tornado

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tornado directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Tornado should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Tornado using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Tornado Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Tornado and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.