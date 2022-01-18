Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund (NYSE:TTP) Share Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $23.83

Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund, Inc. (NYSE:TTP) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $23.83 and traded as high as $25.44. Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund shares last traded at $25.44, with a volume of 7,526 shares traded.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $23.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.83.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.82%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 22nd.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. UBS Group AG raised its position in Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund by 16.9% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,254 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 614 shares during the period. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC raised its position in Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund by 223.9% in the 3rd quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC now owns 145,270 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,481,000 after purchasing an additional 100,414 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund by 50.2% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 11,114 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $266,000 after purchasing an additional 3,714 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp raised its position in Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 149,602 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,583,000 after purchasing an additional 488 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund by 100.8% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 78,200 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,872,000 after purchasing an additional 39,250 shares during the period.

About Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund (NYSE:TTP)

Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund, Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Tortoise Capital Advisors, LLC. It invests in public equity markets of North America. The fund invests in pipeline companies that engage in the business of transporting natural gas, natural gas liquids, crude oil, and refined petroleum products.

