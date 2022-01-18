Tourmaline Oil (OTCMKTS:TRMLF) Price Target Raised to C$69.00 at Stifel Nicolaus

Tourmaline Oil (OTCMKTS:TRMLF) had its price objective upped by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from C$66.25 to C$69.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on TRMLF. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of Tourmaline Oil from C$76.00 to C$77.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. CIBC boosted their price target on shares of Tourmaline Oil from C$55.00 to C$60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Tourmaline Oil from C$44.50 to C$50.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Tourmaline Oil from C$44.00 to C$46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, Desjardins upped their target price on shares of Tourmaline Oil from C$46.00 to C$52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.95.

Shares of TRMLF traded up $0.82 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $36.12. 21,800 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 49,560. Tourmaline Oil has a 12 month low of $14.19 and a 12 month high of $39.37. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $33.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.60.

