Tourmaline Oil (TSE:TOU) Hits New 1-Year High at $49.00

Shares of Tourmaline Oil Corp. (TSE:TOU) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$49.00 and last traded at C$48.13, with a volume of 605409 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$46.05.

Several brokerages have recently commented on TOU. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Tourmaline Oil from C$44.00 to C$46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. ATB Capital restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Tourmaline Oil in a report on Friday, September 24th. CIBC increased their target price on Tourmaline Oil from C$55.00 to C$60.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. Tudor Pickering increased their target price on Tourmaline Oil to C$55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Stifel Firstegy reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Tourmaline Oil in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$53.54.

The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$42.75 and a 200-day moving average of C$39.67. The firm has a market cap of C$15.84 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.37, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.58.

Tourmaline Oil (TSE:TOU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported C$1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$1.03 by C$0.07. The company had revenue of C$1.21 billion during the quarter. Sell-side analysts predict that Tourmaline Oil Corp. will post 6.2299998 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st were paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.50%. This is an increase from Tourmaline Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 14th. Tourmaline Oil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 11.45%.

In other news, Director Jill Terilee Angevine purchased 1,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$43.45 per share, with a total value of C$47,795.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 43,100 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$1,872,695. Also, Senior Officer Mike Rose purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$38.30 per share, with a total value of C$191,503.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 8,871,058 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$339,767,731.14. Insiders have bought a total of 31,600 shares of company stock valued at $1,344,655 over the last quarter.

About Tourmaline Oil (TSE:TOU)

Tourmaline Oil Corp. acquires, explores for, develops, and produces oil and natural gas properties in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. It holds interests in properties located in the Alberta Deep Basin, Northeast British Columbia Montney, and the Peace River High Triassic oil complex. The company was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

