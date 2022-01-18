Toyota Motor Co. (NYSE:TM) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Toyota Motor Co. (NYSE:TM) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 604,900 shares, a drop of 29.2% from the December 15th total of 854,300 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 252,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.4 days.

NYSE:TM traded down $3.22 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $207.47. 379,592 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 463,745. Toyota Motor has a 12-month low of $139.29 and a 12-month high of $213.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $290.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.97, a PEG ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $187.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $181.27.

Toyota Motor (NYSE:TM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $4.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.60 by $1.49. Toyota Motor had a return on equity of 12.93% and a net margin of 10.03%. The firm had revenue of $68.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $62.07 billion. As a group, analysts forecast that Toyota Motor will post 18.92 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were issued a dividend of $1.863 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. Toyota Motor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.92%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Toyota Motor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $187.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, October 1st. UBS Group raised Toyota Motor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $178.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Toyota Motor in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Stephens Inc. AR boosted its position in shares of Toyota Motor by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 2,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $497,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Toyota Motor by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 9,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,772,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Toyota Motor by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $455,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Toyota Motor by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 747 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Keybank National Association OH boosted its position in shares of Toyota Motor by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 2,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $362,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Toyota Motor Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of motor vehicles and parts. It operates through the following segments: Automotive, Financial Services, and All Other. The Automotive segment designs, manufactures, assembles and sells passenger cars, minivans, trucks, and related vehicle parts and accessories.

