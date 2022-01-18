Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) Price Target Increased to $230.00 by Analysts at Citigroup

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) had its price target lifted by Citigroup from $220.00 to $230.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Citigroup’s target price suggests a potential upside of 3.62% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts also recently commented on TSCO. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Tractor Supply from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $250.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Gordon Haskett raised shares of Tractor Supply from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $220.00 to $240.00 in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Tractor Supply from $215.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Loop Capital lifted their target price on shares of Tractor Supply from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Truist began coverage on shares of Tractor Supply in a report on Thursday, January 13th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $226.68.

Tractor Supply stock opened at $221.97 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.26 billion, a PE ratio of 28.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.91. The company’s 50-day moving average is $228.57 and its 200-day moving average is $208.31. Tractor Supply has a fifty-two week low of $139.11 and a fifty-two week high of $239.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 0.62.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The specialty retailer reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $3.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.86 billion. Tractor Supply had a net margin of 7.42% and a return on equity of 49.84%. Tractor Supply’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.62 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Tractor Supply will post 8.51 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Kurt D. Barton sold 4,822 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.00, for a total transaction of $1,084,950.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Robert D. Mills sold 11,844 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total transaction of $2,546,460.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 17,516 shares of company stock valued at $3,809,919. 0.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC increased its position in Tractor Supply by 10.8% in the 3rd quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 907,650 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $61,130,000 after acquiring an additional 88,550 shares during the period. SPX Equities Gestao de Recursos Ltda acquired a new position in Tractor Supply in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $20,083,000. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in shares of Tractor Supply by 16.0% during the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 5,571 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,037,000 after buying an additional 767 shares during the period. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS increased its position in shares of Tractor Supply by 0.3% during the second quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 178,119 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $33,141,000 after buying an additional 563 shares during the period. Finally, Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. acquired a new stake in shares of Tractor Supply during the second quarter worth $13,383,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.65% of the company’s stock.

Tractor Supply Company Profile

Tractor Supply Co engages in the retail sale of farm and ranch products. It operates retail farm & ranch stores and focuses on supplying the lifestyle needs of recreational farmers and ranchers, as well as tradesmen and small businesses. The firm operates the retail stores under the names: Tractor Supply Company, Del’s Feed & Farm Supply, and Petsense.

