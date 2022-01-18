Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) Price Target Raised to $235.00 at Morgan Stanley

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) had its target price boosted by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley from $215.00 to $235.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the specialty retailer’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective points to a potential upside of 7.13% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Loop Capital increased their target price on shares of Tractor Supply from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Telsey Advisory Group increased their target price on shares of Tractor Supply from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Tractor Supply from $215.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Tractor Supply from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $250.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Tractor Supply from $190.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Tractor Supply currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $223.78.

Shares of Tractor Supply stock traded down $2.61 on Tuesday, hitting $219.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,189 shares, compared to its average volume of 751,890. The company has a market capitalization of $24.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.91. Tractor Supply has a 1 year low of $139.11 and a 1 year high of $239.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 1.69. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $228.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $208.31.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The specialty retailer reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.29. Tractor Supply had a return on equity of 49.84% and a net margin of 7.42%. The business had revenue of $3.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.86 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.62 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Tractor Supply will post 8.51 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Robert D. Mills sold 11,844 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total value of $2,546,460.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Kurt D. Barton sold 4,822 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.00, for a total transaction of $1,084,950.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 17,516 shares of company stock valued at $3,809,919. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TSCO. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Tractor Supply by 3.1% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,093,754 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,247,707,000 after purchasing an additional 331,051 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in Tractor Supply by 0.9% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,849,931 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $902,378,000 after purchasing an additional 41,408 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Tractor Supply by 8.7% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,822,443 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $525,143,000 after purchasing an additional 227,074 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in shares of Tractor Supply by 149.1% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,113,836 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $428,284,000 after acquiring an additional 1,265,148 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Tractor Supply by 2.1% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,101,118 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $424,587,000 after acquiring an additional 42,470 shares during the period. 84.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Tractor Supply

Tractor Supply Co engages in the retail sale of farm and ranch products. It operates retail farm & ranch stores and focuses on supplying the lifestyle needs of recreational farmers and ranchers, as well as tradesmen and small businesses. The firm operates the retail stores under the names: Tractor Supply Company, Del’s Feed & Farm Supply, and Petsense.

