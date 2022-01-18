Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) Shares Acquired by Davidson Capital Management Inc.

Davidson Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) by 103.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,982 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,549 shares during the quarter. Tractor Supply comprises 0.7% of Davidson Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Davidson Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Tractor Supply were worth $1,415,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in shares of Tractor Supply by 16.0% during the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 5,571 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,037,000 after purchasing an additional 767 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Tractor Supply by 28.1% during the 2nd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 6,531 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,215,000 after purchasing an additional 1,432 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Tractor Supply by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,789,715 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $332,995,000 after purchasing an additional 7,834 shares during the period. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT raised its position in shares of Tractor Supply by 27.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT now owns 12,409 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,309,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares during the period. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its holdings in Tractor Supply by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 23,637 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $4,909,000 after buying an additional 1,887 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.65% of the company’s stock.

Get Tractor Supply alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:TSCO traded down $2.19 on Tuesday, reaching $219.78. 13,462 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 751,890. Tractor Supply has a fifty-two week low of $139.11 and a fifty-two week high of $239.86. The company’s 50 day moving average is $228.57 and its 200-day moving average is $208.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.01 billion, a PE ratio of 28.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 0.62.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The specialty retailer reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $3.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.86 billion. Tractor Supply had a return on equity of 49.84% and a net margin of 7.42%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.62 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Tractor Supply will post 8.51 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 22nd were issued a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 19th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.95%. Tractor Supply’s payout ratio is currently 26.53%.

In related news, EVP Robert D. Mills sold 11,844 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total transaction of $2,546,460.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Kurt D. Barton sold 4,822 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.00, for a total value of $1,084,950.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 17,516 shares of company stock valued at $3,809,919 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Argus raised Tractor Supply from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $255.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, December 30th. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price objective on Tractor Supply from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Tractor Supply from $190.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Stephens increased their price objective on Tractor Supply from $216.00 to $241.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on Tractor Supply from $215.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $222.91.

About Tractor Supply

Tractor Supply Co engages in the retail sale of farm and ranch products. It operates retail farm & ranch stores and focuses on supplying the lifestyle needs of recreational farmers and ranchers, as well as tradesmen and small businesses. The firm operates the retail stores under the names: Tractor Supply Company, Del’s Feed & Farm Supply, and Petsense.

Further Reading: What does a bar chart display?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO).

Receive News & Ratings for Tractor Supply Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tractor Supply and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.