Traders Buy High Volume of Farfetch Call Options (NYSE:FTCH)

Farfetch Ltd (NYSE:FTCH) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Tuesday. Traders bought 57,419 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 480% compared to the average volume of 9,908 call options.

Several research analysts recently commented on FTCH shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Farfetch from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of Farfetch from $75.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Guggenheim started coverage on shares of Farfetch in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush decreased their target price on shares of Farfetch from $47.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Societe Generale started coverage on shares of Farfetch in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Farfetch presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.67.

Shares of FTCH stock traded down $1.77 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $25.43. 10,746,005 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,031,758. Farfetch has a 12 month low of $25.26 and a 12 month high of $73.87. The company has a market cap of $9.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.47 and a beta of 3.12. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $34.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.60.

Farfetch (NYSE:FTCH) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The company reported ($0.84) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by ($0.48). The firm had revenue of $582.57 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $591.34 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.50) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 33.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Farfetch will post -1.37 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Viking Global Investors LP bought a new position in Farfetch in the 3rd quarter worth about $432,446,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Farfetch by 39.4% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 32,757,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,649,687,000 after purchasing an additional 9,264,782 shares in the last quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC boosted its stake in Farfetch by 37.9% in the 2nd quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 18,866,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $950,136,000 after purchasing an additional 5,185,556 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its stake in Farfetch by 104.2% in the 2nd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 9,697,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $488,373,000 after purchasing an additional 4,948,415 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. bought a new position in Farfetch in the 3rd quarter worth about $119,809,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.49% of the company’s stock.

Farfetch Ltd. engages in the retail of fashion and luxury goods. It offers womenswear, menswear, kidswear, vintage, fine watches, and fine jewelry. The company was founded by José Manuel Ferreira Neves in 2007 and launched in 2008 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

