Traders Buy Large Volume of Call Options on Centennial Resource Development (NASDAQ:CDEV)

Centennial Resource Development, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDEV) saw some unusual options trading activity on Tuesday. Stock investors purchased 23,660 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 585% compared to the typical volume of 3,452 call options.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on CDEV shares. TheStreet raised shares of Centennial Resource Development from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Centennial Resource Development from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $6.50 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Centennial Resource Development from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Centennial Resource Development from $5.80 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.41.

In related news, Director Silver Run Sponsor, Llc sold 38,096 shares of Centennial Resource Development stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.43, for a total value of $283,053.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Brent P. Jensen sold 5,788 shares of Centennial Resource Development stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.75, for a total transaction of $44,857.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 63,884 shares of company stock valued at $463,110 in the last three months. Company insiders own 38.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Centennial Resource Development during the second quarter worth approximately $445,000. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new position in Centennial Resource Development in the second quarter valued at approximately $460,000. California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in Centennial Resource Development in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,691,000. Amundi acquired a new position in Centennial Resource Development in the second quarter valued at approximately $164,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in Centennial Resource Development by 814.2% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 260,131 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $1,764,000 after buying an additional 231,675 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.77% of the company’s stock.

Centennial Resource Development stock traded down $0.34 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $7.25. 10,592,827 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,916,684. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.51 and a beta of 6.04. Centennial Resource Development has a 12 month low of $2.10 and a 12 month high of $8.29. The business’s 50-day moving average is $6.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.21.

Centennial Resource Development (NASDAQ:CDEV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $288.51 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $247.86 million. Centennial Resource Development had a positive return on equity of 1.23% and a negative net margin of 12.91%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.19) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Centennial Resource Development will post 0.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Centennial Resource Development

Centennial Resource Development, Inc operates as oil and natural gas company. It focuses on the development of unconventional oil and liquids-rich natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin. The company was founded in October 2014 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

