Traders Purchase Large Volume of iShares MSCI India ETF Put Options (BATS:INDA)

iShares MSCI India ETF (BATS:INDA) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Tuesday. Stock traders bought 41,966 put options on the stock. This is an increase of 781% compared to the typical daily volume of 4,762 put options.

BATS:INDA traded down $0.58 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $47.44. 4,698,613 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.50. iShares MSCI India ETF has a fifty-two week low of $30.57 and a fifty-two week high of $38.21.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF by 31.2% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 181,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,409,000 after acquiring an additional 43,232 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF by 152.2% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 16,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $709,000 after acquiring an additional 9,683 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 19,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $843,000 after acquiring an additional 1,480 shares during the period. Picton Mahoney Asset Management lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF by 12.8% during the 2nd quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 24,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,088,000 after acquiring an additional 2,790 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,596,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,906,000 after acquiring an additional 76,961 shares during the period.

