Traders Purchase Large Volume of SPDR S&P Retail ETF Put Options (NYSEARCA:XRT)

SPDR S&P Retail ETF (NYSEARCA:XRT) saw some unusual options trading activity on Tuesday. Investors purchased 86,576 put options on the stock. This is an increase of 438% compared to the typical daily volume of 16,104 put options.

NYSEARCA:XRT traded down $1.77 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $81.86. 4,819,615 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,380,583. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $92.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $94.08. SPDR S&P Retail ETF has a fifty-two week low of $71.66 and a fifty-two week high of $104.31.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in XRT. 360 Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Retail ETF by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. 360 Financial Inc. now owns 81,712 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,378,000 after acquiring an additional 3,104 shares in the last quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Retail ETF by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC now owns 3,663 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $331,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Retail ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $67,000. Wealthsource Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Retail ETF by 203.5% during the 3rd quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 11,966 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,081,000 after acquiring an additional 8,023 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Retail ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $7,534,000.

SPDR S&P Retail ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P Retail Select Industry Index (the Index). The Index is an equal weighted market cap index. The Index represents the retail sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Market Index. The Fund invests in industries, such as apparel retail, automotive retail, food retail, department stores, Internet retail, general merchandise stores, drug retail, and hypermarkets and super centers.

