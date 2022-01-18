Traeger Inc’s (NYSE:COOK) Lock-Up Period Will End on January 25th

Traeger’s (NYSE:COOK) lock-up period is set to end on Tuesday, January 25th. Traeger had issued 23,529,411 shares in its IPO on July 29th. The total size of the offering was $423,529,398 based on an initial share price of $18.00. After the expiration of the company’s lock-up period, restrictions preventing company insiders and major shareholders from selling shares in the company will be lifted.

Several equities analysts have commented on COOK shares. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their target price on shares of Traeger from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Traeger from $32.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Traeger from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Traeger from $33.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Traeger from $31.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.22.

NYSE:COOK opened at $10.55 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.84. Traeger has a one year low of $10.15 and a one year high of $32.59.

Traeger (NYSE:COOK) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.33. The business had revenue of $162.02 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $140.89 million. Traeger had a negative net margin of 7.85% and a negative return on equity of 2.85%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Traeger will post -0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider James H. Hardy, Jr. purchased 3,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 26th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $13.91 per share, for a total transaction of $50,076.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Trustcore Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Traeger during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new stake in Traeger during the 3rd quarter valued at $44,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Traeger during the 3rd quarter valued at $47,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in Traeger during the 3rd quarter valued at $55,000. Finally, Strs Ohio bought a new stake in shares of Traeger in the 3rd quarter worth $108,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.78% of the company’s stock.

Traeger Company Profile

Traeger Inc provides wood pellet grill. The company’s pellet grills utilize wood-fired convection power, owners can grill, smoke, bake, roast, braise and barbecue meals on one cooking system. Traeger Inc is headquartered in Salt Lake City.

