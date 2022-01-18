Traeger (NYSE:COOK) Sets New 12-Month Low at $9.96

Shares of Traeger Inc (NYSE:COOK) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $9.96 and last traded at $10.15, with a volume of 5454 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.55.

COOK has been the subject of several recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Traeger in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $36.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Traeger from $32.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Traeger from $31.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Traeger from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Traeger from $28.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.22.

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Traeger (NYSE:COOK) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $162.02 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $140.89 million. Traeger had a negative net margin of 7.85% and a negative return on equity of 2.85%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Traeger Inc will post -0.14 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider James H. Hardy, Jr. bought 3,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 26th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $13.91 per share, for a total transaction of $50,076.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Traeger in the 3rd quarter valued at $10,508,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Traeger in the 3rd quarter valued at $24,729,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of Traeger in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,078,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Traeger in the 3rd quarter valued at $781,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new stake in shares of Traeger in the 3rd quarter worth about $4,188,000. Institutional investors own 43.78% of the company’s stock.

Traeger Company Profile

Traeger Inc provides wood pellet grill. The company’s pellet grills utilize wood-fired convection power, owners can grill, smoke, bake, roast, braise and barbecue meals on one cooking system. Traeger Inc is headquartered in Salt Lake City.

