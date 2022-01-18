Tranchess (CHESS) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $26.63 Million

Tranchess (CURRENCY:CHESS) traded down 4.8% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on January 18th. Tranchess has a market cap of $89.56 million and approximately $26.63 million worth of Tranchess was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Tranchess has traded down 8.2% against the dollar. One Tranchess coin can currently be bought for approximately $1.55 or 0.00003724 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41,631.86 or 1.00007490 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 10.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37.22 or 0.00089417 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00001745 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.71 or 0.00006519 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.06 or 0.00031361 BTC.

Offshift (XFT) traded up 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $19.84 or 0.00047671 BTC.

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $291.18 or 0.00699466 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002410 BTC.

Galaxy Heroes Coin (GHC) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

About Tranchess

Tranchess (CRYPTO:CHESS) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Tranchess’ total supply is 300,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 57,770,916 coins. Tranchess’ official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “ChessCoin is a PoW&PoS hybrid cryptocurrency, in which the Proof of Work stage ended before the launch, therefore CHESS can be considered 100% Proof of Stake. ChessCoin was designed to be used as a reward for winning online chess competitions, but can be used as a currency and sent anywhere almost instantly. “

Tranchess Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tranchess directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Tranchess should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Tranchess using one of the exchanges listed above.

