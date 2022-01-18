Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the thirteen brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $199.31.

TT has been the topic of several research reports. Stephens boosted their price objective on shares of Trane Technologies from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Trane Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $201.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, January 10th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Trane Technologies from $185.00 to $183.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Vertical Research downgraded shares of Trane Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $214.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Trane Technologies from $217.00 to $213.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday.

In other news, insider Michael W. Lamach sold 49,930 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $9,986,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Christopher J. Kuehn sold 7,007 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total value of $1,331,330.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 95,716 shares of company stock valued at $18,696,841 over the last quarter. 0.74% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new position in Trane Technologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Trane Technologies in the third quarter valued at $25,000. West Branch Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Trane Technologies in the second quarter valued at $28,000. American National Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Trane Technologies in the third quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Trane Technologies in the third quarter valued at $34,000. 79.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of TT opened at $180.00 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.94. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $194.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $190.42. Trane Technologies has a twelve month low of $137.98 and a twelve month high of $207.06.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.85 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $3.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.79 billion. Trane Technologies had a return on equity of 21.78% and a net margin of 9.82%. The business’s revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.72 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Trane Technologies will post 6.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Trane Technologies Plc is a global climate innovator, which engages in providing efficient and sustainable climate solutions to buildings, homes, and transportation. Its strategic brands include Trane and Thermo King. It operates through the following segments: Americas, EMEA, and Asia Pacific. The Americas segment encompasses commercial heating and cooling systems, building controls, and energy services and solutions; residential heating and cooling; and transport refrigeration systems and solutions in North America and Latin America regions.

