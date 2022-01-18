TransAlta Co. (NYSE:TAC) Short Interest Down 26.7% in December

TransAlta Co. (NYSE:TAC) (TSE:TA) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 308,200 shares, a decline of 26.7% from the December 15th total of 420,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 171,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.8 days. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on TAC shares. CIBC upped their target price on TransAlta from C$16.50 to C$17.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on TransAlta from C$18.00 to C$17.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded TransAlta from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Scotiabank upped their target price on TransAlta from C$16.00 to C$16.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, ATB Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a C$17.00 target price on shares of TransAlta in a research report on Friday, December 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.90.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of TAC. Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new position in shares of TransAlta during the second quarter valued at approximately $104,000. Gotham Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of TransAlta during the third quarter valued at approximately $108,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in TransAlta in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $128,000. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in TransAlta by 48.1% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 14,163 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $150,000 after buying an additional 4,599 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in TransAlta in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $177,000. 61.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE TAC opened at $10.27 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $10.72. TransAlta has a 52-week low of $7.96 and a 52-week high of $12.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.78 billion, a PE ratio of -5.32 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.44.

TransAlta (NYSE:TAC) (TSE:TA) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The utilities provider reported ($1.35) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($1.51). The company had revenue of $675.10 million for the quarter. TransAlta had a negative net margin of 23.44% and a positive return on equity of 5.17%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.37) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that TransAlta will post -1.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.039 per share. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 28th. TransAlta’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -8.29%.

TransAlta Corp. engages in the generation and distribution of electricity through wind, hydro, gas and coal power plants. It operates through the following business segments: Canadian Coal, U.S. Coal, Canadian Gas, Australian Gas, Wind & Solar, Hydro, Energy Marketing and Corporate. The Canadian Coal, U.S.

