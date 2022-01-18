Travala.com Trading 4.2% Lower This Week (AVA)

Travala.com (CURRENCY:AVA) traded 1.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on January 18th. One Travala.com coin can now be bought for about $1.51 or 0.00003588 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Travala.com has a market capitalization of $76.23 million and approximately $4.18 million worth of Travala.com was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Travala.com has traded down 4.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002383 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00001787 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.09 or 0.00059767 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.79 or 0.00068573 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,129.63 or 0.07455128 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $41,734.99 or 0.99417376 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $28.20 or 0.00067171 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.21 or 0.00007636 BTC.

Travala.com Coin Profile

Travala.com was first traded on August 4th, 2017. Travala.com’s total supply is 61,011,389 coins and its circulating supply is 50,612,637 coins. Travala.com’s official Twitter account is @Avalonplatform . The official message board for Travala.com is medium.com/@travala . The official website for Travala.com is www.travala.com . The Reddit community for Travala.com is /r/Travala and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Travala.com (AVA) is a travel booking platform based on the NEO blockchain. The platform itself operates both a centralized front-end allowing suppliers to edit their listings, whilst operating a decentralized backend incorporating the NEO blockchain governing the AVA engine. Thus, building a trusted, transparent and secure travel booking platform reducing the costs associated with the travel industry. Travala.com was designed to be a real-world use platform and by utilizing the NEO blockchain it allows us to position ourselves above potential competition operating within the crypto space. NEO operating at 1,000 transactions per second with the aim to be running at 100,000 TPS by 2020 [as mentioned in NEO Devcon]. “

Travala.com Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Travala.com directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Travala.com should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Travala.com using one of the exchanges listed above.

