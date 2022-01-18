Treat DAO Price Hits $4.58 on Exchanges (TREAT)

Treat DAO (CURRENCY:TREAT) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on January 18th. Over the last seven days, Treat DAO has traded flat against the U.S. dollar. Treat DAO has a market cap of $4.58 million and $45,484.00 worth of Treat DAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Treat DAO coin can currently be purchased for approximately $4.58 or 0.00007439 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002405 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00001792 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.67 or 0.00059304 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.76 or 0.00069148 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,109.72 or 0.07476859 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41,588.45 or 0.99993158 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $27.88 or 0.00067037 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.19 or 0.00007670 BTC.

About Treat DAO

Treat DAO’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins. Treat DAO’s official Twitter account is @treatdao

Buying and Selling Treat DAO

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Treat DAO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Treat DAO should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Treat DAO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

