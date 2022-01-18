Tredegar Co. (NYSE:TG) Short Interest Down 31.3% in December

Tredegar Co. (NYSE:TG) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 325,900 shares, a decrease of 31.3% from the December 15th total of 474,600 shares. Approximately 1.2% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 164,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.0 days.

TG stock traded up $0.18 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $11.98. 138,615 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 149,465. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.73. Tredegar has a 12 month low of $10.59 and a 12 month high of $18.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.52. The company has a market cap of $404.23 million, a P/E ratio of 10.79 and a beta of 0.95.

Tredegar (NYSE:TG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $209.91 million during the quarter. Tredegar had a net margin of 4.63% and a return on equity of 33.51%.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, January 1st. Investors of record on Friday, December 17th were paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 16th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.01%. Tredegar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.24%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in Tredegar by 6.1% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 17,915 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $218,000 after buying an additional 1,031 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its holdings in shares of Tredegar by 5.9% during the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 19,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $231,000 after purchasing an additional 1,060 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its holdings in shares of Tredegar by 2.0% during the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 60,588 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $738,000 after purchasing an additional 1,190 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its holdings in shares of Tredegar by 7.2% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 19,400 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $236,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in shares of Tredegar by 11.8% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 16,884 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $232,000 after purchasing an additional 1,785 shares during the period. 60.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Tredegar

Tredegar Corp. engages in the manufacture of polyethylene plastic films, polyester films, and aluminum extrusions. It operates through following segments: PE Films, Flexible Packaging Films and Aluminum Extrusions. The PE Films segment manufactures plastic films, elastics, and laminate materials utilized in personal care materials, surface protection films and specialty and optical lighting applications.

