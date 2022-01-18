Trevena (NASDAQ:TRVN) Share Price Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $0.69

Trevena, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRVN)’s stock price passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.69 and traded as low as $0.56. Trevena shares last traded at $0.60, with a volume of 656,035 shares.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on TRVN. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Trevena in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Trevena from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th.

The stock has a market capitalization of $98.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.93 and a beta of 2.17. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.08.

Trevena (NASDAQ:TRVN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.01. Trevena had a negative net margin of 7,771.74% and a negative return on equity of 53.47%. The company had revenue of $0.18 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.16 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.04) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Trevena, Inc. will post -0.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Trevena by 48.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 34,607 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 11,243 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Trevena in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its stake in shares of Trevena by 74.5% in the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 55,429 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 23,668 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Trevena by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 442,479 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $544,000 after purchasing an additional 23,926 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Trevena in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Institutional investors own 22.47% of the company’s stock.

Trevena Company Profile (NASDAQ:TRVN)

Trevena, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of novel medicines for patients affected by central nervous system disorders. Its product candidates include Oliceridine injection, TRV250, TRV734, and TRV045. The company was founded by Maxine Gowen, Robert Joseph Lefkowitz, Scott DeWire, Howard A.

