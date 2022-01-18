Tritax Big Box REIT (LON:BBOX) Shares Pass Below 50 Day Moving Average of $238.21

Shares of Tritax Big Box REIT Plc (LON:BBOX) passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 238.21 ($3.25) and traded as low as GBX 230.60 ($3.15). Tritax Big Box REIT shares last traded at GBX 234.20 ($3.20), with a volume of 3,972,306 shares trading hands.

BBOX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Liberum Capital upped their price target on shares of Tritax Big Box REIT from GBX 265 ($3.62) to GBX 282 ($3.85) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Tritax Big Box REIT in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a GBX 265 ($3.62) price target on the stock. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Tritax Big Box REIT in a research note on Monday, October 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a GBX 250 ($3.41) price target on the stock. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating and set a GBX 235 ($3.21) price target on shares of Tritax Big Box REIT in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Tritax Big Box REIT from GBX 265 ($3.62) to GBX 260 ($3.55) and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 246 ($3.36).

Get Tritax Big Box REIT alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.96, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a current ratio of 0.35. The firm has a market capitalization of £4.37 billion and a PE ratio of 5.55. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 238.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 225.43.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 28th were issued a GBX 1.60 ($0.02) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 28th. Tritax Big Box REIT’s payout ratio is 0.15%.

Tritax Big Box REIT Company Profile (LON:BBOX)

Tritax Big Box REIT plc is the only listed vehicle dedicated to investing in very large logistics warehouse assets ("Big Boxes") in the UK and is committed to delivering attractive and sustainable returns for shareholders. Investing in and actively managing existing built investments, land suitable for Big Box development and pre-let forward funded developments, the Company focuses on well-located, modern "Big Box" logistics assets, typically greater than 500,000 sq.

Featured Article: 52- Week Highs



Receive News & Ratings for Tritax Big Box REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tritax Big Box REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.