Trittium Hits Market Cap of $3.25 Million (TRTT)

Trittium (CURRENCY:TRTT) traded 2% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on January 17th. One Trittium coin can now be bought for about $0.0252 or 0.00000060 BTC on major exchanges. Trittium has a total market cap of $3.25 million and $115,753.00 worth of Trittium was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Trittium has traded up 5% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002376 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001797 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $25.24 or 0.00059949 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $30.20 or 0.00071726 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,171.71 or 0.07531919 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42,079.01 or 0.99925952 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.67 or 0.00068074 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.22 or 0.00007638 BTC.

Trittium Coin Profile

Trittium was first traded on May 6th, 2018. Trittium’s total supply is 129,247,752 coins and its circulating supply is 128,915,825 coins. The official message board for Trittium is medium.com/@trittiumcoin . Trittium’s official website is trittium.cc . Trittium’s official Twitter account is @trittium_cc and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Tritium is an intermediary platform that allows for fast and easy peer-to-peer loans backed by crypto collateral. Both lenders and borrowers get to leverage their positions – lenders by earning interest on their latent cash and borrowers by getting the cash flow without having to part with their crypto assets. Building upon the Blockchain decentralized nature, Trittium aims to take the sharing economy one step further. “

Trittium Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Trittium directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Trittium should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Trittium using one of the exchanges listed above.

