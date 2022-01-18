Trollcoin (TROLL) Price Hits $0.0008 on Major Exchanges

Trollcoin (CURRENCY:TROLL) traded down 0% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on January 18th. Trollcoin has a total market capitalization of $501,812.15 and $7,406.00 worth of Trollcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Trollcoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Trollcoin has traded 97.4% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42,262.38 or 0.99852383 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $38.50 or 0.00090954 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00001710 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.83 or 0.00006678 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.04 or 0.00030798 BTC.

Offshift (XFT) traded 27.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.09 or 0.00049818 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.52 or 0.00003591 BTC.

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded 11% lower against the dollar and now trades at $264.46 or 0.00624841 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002372 BTC.

Galaxy Heroes Coin (GHC) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Trollcoin

Trollcoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Trollcoin’s total supply is 592,810,145 coins. The Reddit community for Trollcoin is https://reddit.com/r/trollcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Trollcoin is trollcoin.com . Trollcoin’s official Twitter account is @trollcoinbase and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Trollcoin is a hybrid PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm. “

Buying and Selling Trollcoin

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Trollcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Trollcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Trollcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

