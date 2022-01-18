True North Commercial Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:TUERF) Short Interest Update

True North Commercial Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:TUERF) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 178,700 shares, a decrease of 26.9% from the December 15th total of 244,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 105.1 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS TUERF opened at $5.89 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $5.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.87. True North Commercial Real Estate Investment Trust has a 1 year low of $4.09 and a 1 year high of $8.00.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. CIBC increased their price target on True North Commercial Real Estate Investment Trust from C$7.25 to C$7.75 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. increased their price objective on True North Commercial Real Estate Investment Trust from C$7.25 to C$7.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on True North Commercial Real Estate Investment Trust from C$7.50 to C$7.75 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th.

True North Commercial REIT is an open-ended real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition of commercial office properties. It seeks to identify potential acquisitions using investment criteria that focuses on the security of cash flow, capital appreciation, value enhancement. The company was founded by Daniel Drimmer on December 14, 2012 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

