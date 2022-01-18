TrueUSD (TUSD) Price Hits $1.00 on Top Exchanges

TrueUSD (CURRENCY:TUSD) traded up 0.1% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on January 18th. One TrueUSD coin can now be purchased for approximately $1.00 or 0.00002397 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, TrueUSD has traded up 0% against the US dollar. TrueUSD has a market cap of $1.44 billion and $99.37 million worth of TrueUSD was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00005077 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002398 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00001052 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.34 or 0.00053535 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002397 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.83 or 0.00006771 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

TrueUSD Coin Profile

TrueUSD (CRYPTO:TUSD) is a coin. It was first traded on March 31st, 2018. TrueUSD’s total supply is 1,440,360,367 coins. TrueUSD’s official Twitter account is @TrustToken . The official website for TrueUSD is www.trusttoken.com

According to CryptoCompare, “TrueUSD, part of the TrustToken asset tokenization platform, is a blockchain-based stablecoin pegged to the value of USD. In the TrueUSD system, U.S Dollars are held in the bank accounts of multiple trust companies that have signed escrow agreements, rather than in a bank account controlled by a single company. The contents of said bank accounts are published every day and are subject to monthly audits. If someone wants to obtain TrueUSD through the online application, they will need to pass a KYC/AML check. Once that’s complete, they can send USD to one of TrueUSD’s trust company partners. Once the funds are verified by the trust company, their API will instruct the TrueUSD smart contract to issue tokens on a 1 to 1 ratio and to send them to the Ethereum address associated with the account at hand. Once in the wallet, the tokens can be transferred to a friend or used as payment, combining the advantages of fiat (stability and trust) with those of cryptocurrencies (reduced fees and transfer times). The user can also redeem real US Dollars by sending the TUSD tokens back to the smart contract address, which will notify the trust company, and initiate a bank transfer to the user’s account. “

Buying and Selling TrueUSD

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TrueUSD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade TrueUSD should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase TrueUSD using one of the exchanges listed above.

