Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) Shares Purchased by American Century Companies Inc.

American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) by 15.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,508,042 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 995,335 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. owned 0.56% of Truist Financial worth $440,346,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TFC. ACG Wealth increased its position in shares of Truist Financial by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. ACG Wealth now owns 7,817 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $458,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Truist Financial by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,873 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $110,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Benson Investment Management Company Inc. grew its holdings in Truist Financial by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Benson Investment Management Company Inc. now owns 62,765 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,681,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. grew its holdings in Truist Financial by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 5,478 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $321,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Truist Financial by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,506 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $440,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. 71.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Truist Financial alerts:

Shares of TFC stock opened at $67.41 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.77. The company has a market capitalization of $89.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.27. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $61.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $58.98. Truist Financial Co. has a 52 week low of $47.69 and a 52 week high of $67.61.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The insurance provider reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.22. Truist Financial had a net margin of 25.94% and a return on equity of 12.11%. The firm had revenue of $5.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.53 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.97 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Truist Financial Co. will post 5.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 12th were issued a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.85%. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.28%.

In related news, EVP Michael Baron Maguire sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.70, for a total value of $258,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP David Hudson Weaver sold 1,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.05, for a total transaction of $110,337.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.37% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Truist Financial from $61.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Truist Financial in a research note on Friday, December 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $63.00 target price on the stock. Stephens raised shares of Truist Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $64.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Citigroup raised shares of Truist Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $63.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Friday, October 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Truist Financial from $67.50 to $68.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $65.18.

Truist Financial Company Profile

Truist Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services to individuals, businesses and municipalities. The firm offers a variety of loans and lease financing to individuals and entities, including insurance premium financing, permanent commercial real estate financing arrangements, loan servicing for third-party investors, direct consumer finance loans to individuals, credit card lending, automobile financing and equipment financing.

See Also: Street Name

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC).

Receive News & Ratings for Truist Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Truist Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.