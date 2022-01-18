Truist Financial Downgrades Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) to Hold

Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) was downgraded by analysts at Truist Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They presently have a $15.00 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Truist Financial’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 4.82% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Brandywine Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Brandywine Realty Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.60.

Get Brandywine Realty Trust alerts:

NYSE:BDN opened at $14.31 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $13.85 and a 200-day moving average of $13.80. Brandywine Realty Trust has a twelve month low of $10.63 and a twelve month high of $15.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 89.44, a P/E/G ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 1.16.

Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.01). Brandywine Realty Trust had a net margin of 5.43% and a return on equity of 1.50%. The business had revenue of $120.42 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $121.14 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.35 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Brandywine Realty Trust will post 1.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Tom Wirth sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.77, for a total value of $68,850.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael Joyce sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.02, for a total value of $105,150.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.57% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. M&T Bank Corp raised its stake in Brandywine Realty Trust by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 18,094 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $243,000 after acquiring an additional 885 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in Brandywine Realty Trust by 15.6% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 7,913 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $106,000 after acquiring an additional 1,069 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Brandywine Realty Trust by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 242,983 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,261,000 after acquiring an additional 1,134 shares during the period. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV raised its stake in Brandywine Realty Trust by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 19,050 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $256,000 after acquiring an additional 1,146 shares during the period. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its stake in Brandywine Realty Trust by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 40,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $544,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the period.

Brandywine Realty Trust Company Profile

Brandywine Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust, which engages in owning, leasing, and managing an urban, town centre and suburban office portfolio. Its services include asset management, development and construction, investment, marketing & leasing, property management and tenant. The firm operates through the following business segments: Philadelphia Central Business District, Pennsylvania Suburbs, Metropolitan Washington, Austin & Texas and Other.

Featured Story: Cost of Capital Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Brandywine Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brandywine Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.