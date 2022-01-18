Truist Financial Downgrades Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) to Hold

Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) was downgraded by analysts at Truist Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They presently have a $15.00 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Truist Financial’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 4.82% from the stock’s current price.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Brandywine Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Brandywine Realty Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.60.
NYSE:BDN opened at $14.31 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $13.85 and a 200-day moving average of $13.80. Brandywine Realty Trust has a twelve month low of $10.63 and a twelve month high of $15.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 89.44, a P/E/G ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 1.16.
In related news, CFO Tom Wirth sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.77, for a total value of $68,850.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael Joyce sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.02, for a total value of $105,150.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.57% of the stock is owned by insiders.
A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. M&T Bank Corp raised its stake in Brandywine Realty Trust by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 18,094 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $243,000 after acquiring an additional 885 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in Brandywine Realty Trust by 15.6% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 7,913 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $106,000 after acquiring an additional 1,069 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Brandywine Realty Trust by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 242,983 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,261,000 after acquiring an additional 1,134 shares during the period. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV raised its stake in Brandywine Realty Trust by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 19,050 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $256,000 after acquiring an additional 1,146 shares during the period. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its stake in Brandywine Realty Trust by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 40,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $544,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the period.
Brandywine Realty Trust Company Profile
Brandywine Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust, which engages in owning, leasing, and managing an urban, town centre and suburban office portfolio. Its services include asset management, development and construction, investment, marketing & leasing, property management and tenant. The firm operates through the following business segments: Philadelphia Central Business District, Pennsylvania Suburbs, Metropolitan Washington, Austin & Texas and Other.
