Truist Financial Lowers Duke Realty (NYSE:DRE) to Hold

Duke Realty (NYSE:DRE) was downgraded by analysts at Truist Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also commented on DRE. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Duke Realty from $61.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Duke Realty from $50.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Duke Realty from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $68.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Duke Realty from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $55.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Duke Realty from $51.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Duke Realty currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.83.

Shares of Duke Realty stock opened at $59.81 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $60.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $54.73. Duke Realty has a twelve month low of $37.74 and a twelve month high of $66.22. The firm has a market cap of $22.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 0.64.

Duke Realty (NYSE:DRE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.86. Duke Realty had a net margin of 82.95% and a return on equity of 16.67%. The business had revenue of $256.82 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $257.16 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.40 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Duke Realty will post 1.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Duke Realty by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 23,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,569,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Duke Realty by 64.2% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 18,564 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,219,000 after buying an additional 7,255 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Duke Realty in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $412,000. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Duke Realty in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Finally, Contravisory Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Duke Realty by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 12,547 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $824,000 after buying an additional 626 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.88% of the company’s stock.

Duke Realty Company Profile

Duke Realty Corp. operates as a real estate development company, which specializes in the ownership, management and development of industrial and medical office properties. It offers property and asset management, leasing, construction and other tenant related services. Its diversified portfolio of rental properties encompass various business houses such as government services, manufacturing, retailing, wholesale trade, distribution, healthcare and professional services.

