Trustmark (TRMK) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Trustmark (NASDAQ:TRMK) will issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, January 25th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.47 per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Trustmark (NASDAQ:TRMK) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.02. Trustmark had a net margin of 24.38% and a return on equity of 10.31%. The company had revenue of $155.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $155.20 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.86 EPS. Trustmark’s quarterly revenue was down 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Trustmark to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Trustmark stock opened at $35.25 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Trustmark has a 12-month low of $27.23 and a 12-month high of $36.31. The company’s fifty day moving average is $32.91. The firm has a market cap of $2.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.91 and a beta of 0.95.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.61%. Trustmark’s payout ratio is presently 33.70%.

In other Trustmark news, Director Tracy T. Conerly sold 1,451 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.45, for a total transaction of $48,535.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TRMK. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new stake in Trustmark during the 3rd quarter valued at $206,000. Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Trustmark by 15.6% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 14,344 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $462,000 after acquiring an additional 1,934 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Trustmark by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 16,734 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $540,000 after acquiring an additional 817 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.79% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Trustmark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 30th.

About Trustmark

Trustmark Corp. is a bank holding company. The firm engages in the provision of banking, wealth management and insurance solutions. It operates through the following segments: General Banking, Wealth Management and Insurance. The General Banking segment offers traditional banking products & services, including commercial and consumer banking services, such as checking accounts, savings programs, overdraft facilities, commercial, installment & real estate loans, home equity loans, lines of credit, drive-in & night deposit services and safe deposit facilities.

