Turquoise Hill Resources (NYSE:TRQ) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd. (NYSE:TRQ) (TSE:TRQ) saw unusually-high trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 28,138 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the previous session’s volume of 699,740 shares.The stock last traded at $16.38 and had previously closed at $16.25.

TRQ has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. TD Securities cut Turquoise Hill Resources from a “speculative buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $29.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Scotiabank cut their target price on Turquoise Hill Resources from C$20.00 to C$16.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Citigroup raised Turquoise Hill Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their target price for the stock from C$12.50 to C$21.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Turquoise Hill Resources from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $14.00 to $12.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, lowered their price objective on shares of Turquoise Hill Resources from C$14.00 to C$12.50 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Turquoise Hill Resources has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.81.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $15.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.31 billion, a PE ratio of 6.20 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Turquoise Hill Resources (NYSE:TRQ) (TSE:TRQ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Turquoise Hill Resources had a net margin of 28.23% and a return on equity of 6.04%. The firm had revenue of $622.79 million during the quarter.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Laffer Tengler Investments bought a new stake in shares of Turquoise Hill Resources during the third quarter valued at approximately $149,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new stake in shares of Turquoise Hill Resources during the third quarter valued at approximately $246,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Turquoise Hill Resources during the third quarter valued at approximately $684,000. Alberta Investment Management Corp increased its position in shares of Turquoise Hill Resources by 9.4% during the third quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 516,700 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $7,639,000 after acquiring an additional 44,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al increased its position in shares of Turquoise Hill Resources by 40.3% during the third quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 539,969 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $7,970,000 after acquiring an additional 155,000 shares in the last quarter. 34.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Turquoise Hill Resources

Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd. engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties. It focuses on Oyu Tolgoi Copper-Gold Mine. The company was founded by Robert Martin Friedland on January 25, 1994 and is headquartered in Montreal, Canada.

