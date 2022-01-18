TuSimple (NASDAQ:TSP) Trading Down 9.2%

TuSimple Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:TSP) shares traded down 9.2% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $22.01 and last traded at $22.35. 147,220 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 94% from the average session volume of 2,273,640 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.62.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price on shares of TuSimple in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on TuSimple from $68.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. China Renaissance Securities began coverage on TuSimple in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $39.10 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded TuSimple from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, KeyCorp began coverage on TuSimple in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $56.84.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.83.

TuSimple (NASDAQ:TSP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.50) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $1.79 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.81 million. TuSimple had a negative net margin of 13,172.03% and a negative return on equity of 152.46%. On average, equities analysts forecast that TuSimple Holdings Inc. will post -3.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Patrick Dillon sold 1,377 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.49, for a total transaction of $43,361.73. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Cheng Lu sold 8,466 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.15, for a total transaction of $289,113.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 20,631 shares of company stock valued at $676,065.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in TuSimple by 82.9% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new stake in TuSimple in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in TuSimple in the 3rd quarter valued at about $47,000. Luminus Management LLC acquired a new stake in TuSimple in the 3rd quarter valued at about $56,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in TuSimple in the 2nd quarter valued at about $67,000. Institutional investors own 33.44% of the company’s stock.

TuSimple Holdings Inc, an autonomous technology company, develops autonomous technology specifically designed for semi-trucks in the United States and internationally. It intends to produce a line of purpose-built (Level 4) L4 autonomous semi-trucks for the North American market. The company operates its Autonomous Freight Network (AFN) L4 autonomous semi-trucks equipped with its autonomous driving technology.

