Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) Sets New 1-Year Low at $207.00

Shares of Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO) reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $207.00 and last traded at $210.98, with a volume of 13163 shares. The stock had previously closed at $215.16.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on TWLO shares. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Twilio from $430.00 to $375.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Twilio from $450.00 to $390.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Twilio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $338.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Twilio in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Twilio from $550.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $438.00.

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $266.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $323.37. The company has a market capitalization of $37.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -43.55 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 9.57 and a quick ratio of 9.57.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The technology company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.15. Twilio had a negative net margin of 32.89% and a negative return on equity of 5.56%. The firm had revenue of $740.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $684.10 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.58) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 65.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Twilio Inc. will post -2.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Twilio news, COO Khozema Shipchandler sold 3,215 shares of Twilio stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.00, for a total transaction of $848,760.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeff Lawson sold 14,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $304.78, for a total transaction of $4,266,920.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 60,729 shares of company stock worth $16,995,787 over the last three months. 4.96% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Twilio by 21.5% in the second quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,483 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,735,000 after acquiring an additional 794 shares in the last quarter. National Pension Service boosted its holdings in Twilio by 1.1% in the second quarter. National Pension Service now owns 204,845 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $80,742,000 after purchasing an additional 2,159 shares in the last quarter. WT Wealth Management raised its holdings in Twilio by 16.3% during the third quarter. WT Wealth Management now owns 3,535 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,128,000 after buying an additional 496 shares in the last quarter. Coatue Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Twilio by 345.6% in the second quarter. Coatue Management LLC now owns 1,811,133 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $713,876,000 after buying an additional 1,404,668 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Maryland State Retirement & Pension System increased its holdings in shares of Twilio by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 12,692 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,977,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. 78.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Twilio, Inc engages in the development of communications software, cloud-based platform, and services. Its products include Twilio flex, messaging, programmable voice, programmable video, elastic SIP trunking, and IoT. The company was founded by John Wolthuis, Jeffery G. Lawson, and Evan Cooke in March 2008 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

