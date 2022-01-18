Twin Disc (NASDAQ:TWIN) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $12.54

Twin Disc, Incorporated (NASDAQ:TWIN)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $12.54 and traded as high as $12.79. Twin Disc shares last traded at $12.45, with a volume of 5,577 shares.

TWIN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Twin Disc from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. TheStreet upgraded Twin Disc from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th.

The firm has a market cap of $169.31 million, a PE ratio of -10.92 and a beta of 1.65. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $12.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 2.42 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

Twin Disc (NASDAQ:TWIN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.09. Twin Disc had a negative return on equity of 1.72% and a negative net margin of 6.82%. The business had revenue of $47.76 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $62.30 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.30) earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Twin Disc, Incorporated will post 0.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Twin Disc by 4.2% during the second quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 875,944 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $12,465,000 after acquiring an additional 35,425 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Twin Disc by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 75,222 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,070,000 after buying an additional 3,205 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Twin Disc by 14.9% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 184,550 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,626,000 after buying an additional 23,892 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Twin Disc by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 476,578 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,782,000 after purchasing an additional 22,994 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Twin Disc by 35.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,323 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 1,905 shares during the period. 56.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Twin Disc (NASDAQ:TWIN)

Twin Disc, Inc engages in manufacturing and sale of marine and off-highway power transmission equipment. It operates through the following segments: Manufacturing and Distribution. The Manufacturing segment refers to the manufacturing, assembly and office facilities in Racine, Wisconsin, U.SA, Nivelles, Belgium, Decima, Italy and Switzerland.

