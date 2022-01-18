Twist Bioscience Co. (NASDAQ:TWST) Shares Sold by Perpetual Investment Management Ltd

Perpetual Investment Management Ltd reduced its holdings in Twist Bioscience Co. (NASDAQ:TWST) by 11.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 16,100 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,100 shares during the quarter. Perpetual Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in Twist Bioscience were worth $1,722,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in Twist Bioscience in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC lifted its position in Twist Bioscience by 266.7% in the 2nd quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in Twist Bioscience in the 2nd quarter valued at about $52,000. Windsor Creek Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Twist Bioscience in the 3rd quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Twist Bioscience in the 2nd quarter valued at about $119,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.21% of the company’s stock.

TWST has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Twist Bioscience from $130.00 to $113.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Twist Bioscience from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $118.25.

Shares of TWST opened at $59.82 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $87.61 and its 200-day moving average is $105.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.93 and a beta of 0.74. Twist Bioscience Co. has a 12-month low of $56.94 and a 12-month high of $214.07.

Twist Bioscience (NASDAQ:TWST) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 22nd. The company reported ($0.84) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.80) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $37.95 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.26 million. Twist Bioscience had a negative return on equity of 24.90% and a negative net margin of 114.93%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.54) EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Twist Bioscience Co. will post -4.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Emily M. Leproust sold 1,740 shares of Twist Bioscience stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.78, for a total value of $210,157.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Emily M. Leproust sold 9,166 shares of Twist Bioscience stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.05, for a total transaction of $1,182,872.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 145,537 shares of company stock worth $15,066,418 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Twist Bioscience Corp. develops proprietary semiconductor-based synthetic DNA manufacturing process. It produces synthetic biology tools such as genes, oligo pools, variant libraries, DNA data storage and NGS. The firm also produces agriculture production as well as new applications such as in vivo diagnostics, biodetection and data storage.

